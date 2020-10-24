163738
Vernon  

Vernon-Monashee candidates eagerly await election results

Eagerly awaiting numbers

Each of Vernon-Monashee's provincial candidates is taking a different approach on how they're spending election night.

Incumbent Eric Foster is at his campaign manager's house with his BC Liberal team, and will be watching the numbers intently as they come in.

"This is my fourth election night, and I feel exactly the same as I did the first time – nervous," he told Castanet News. "This campaign was so different than any other election, but I think it went very well."

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is spending the night at home with her family and keeping an eye on the results.

She says she's not feeling nervous at all.

"I don't know if it's because this is my third campaign or if it's because the campaign was so positive, but I'm feeling very relaxed," she said Saturday evening. "I'm so grateful for my volunteers and supporters who made the campaign so great."

Keli Westgate, the BC Green candidate, will also be watching the numbers at home.

"All things considered, I'm very happy with our campaign, especially on social media," said Westgate. "As for how the election will turn out, I feel more confident than ever – we've made history in many ways, and I think there's been a shift between parties for voters in this riding."

Meanwhile, BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing won't be watching the numbers at all.

"I won't be tuning in ... Once 8 o'clock hits, we'll go around and take down some of the bigger signs around town," says Delfing.

"The campaign was a success, we got to talk to a lot of people and businesses."

Castanet is covering the election live and will provide updates as polling numbers become available.

