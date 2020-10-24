Foster, Sandhu too close to call in Vernon-Monashee riding

Photo: Contributed Vernon-Monashee candidates from left: Keli Westgate (BC Greens), Kyle Delfing (BC Conservatives), Harwinder Sandhu (BC NDP), and Eric Foster (BC Liberal).

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m.

As the night ended, the provincial election race in Vernon-Monashee was too close to call.

BC NDP challenger Harwinder Sandhu gave three-time incumbent Eric Foster a real horse race, as the two were only a couple of per cent apart all night in vote share as the numbers came in.

As of 10:45 p.m., with 116 of 121 ballot boxes counted, Foster was hanging on to a razor thin lead.

The race was one of the tightest in the province, and the winner won't be known for sure until advance and mail-in ballots are counted.

BC Elections has previously said those votes may not all be counted until well into November.

Eric Foster BC Liberal Party – 5,970 (34.95%)

Harwinder Sandhu BC NDP – 5,821 (34.07%)

Keli Westgate BC Green Party – 2,804 (16.41%)

Kyle Delfing Conservative – 2,488 (14.56%)

UPDATE: 10:09 p.m.

Just over 15,000 votes have been counted in Vernon-Monashee, and the race remains as tight as it started.

BC Liberal candidate Eric Foster has a narrow lead with 34.85% of the vote, with the BC NDP's Harwinder Sandhu in second with 33.47%.

Keli Westgate of the BC Greens and Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives round out the bottom half of the riding, with each garnering 16.82% and 14.86% respectively.

UPDATE: 9:58 p.m.

With 100 of the 121 ballot boxes reported in Vernon-Monashee, the race remains neck-and-neck between BC Liberal Eric Foster and BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu.

Foster barely edges out Sandhu for the top spot with 34.45% of the vote, with Sandhu right behind him at 33.37%.

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate is holding her third-place spot with 17.15%, and Kyle Delfing wraps up the riding in fourth place with 15.03%.

UPDATE: 9:44 p.m.

It's still a tight race in Vernon-Monashee, as BC Liberal Eric Foster is in the lead by less than one per cent.

Foster has garnered 34.33% of the vote after 93 of the 121 ballot boxes have been counted, with NDP Harwinder Sandhu close behind at 33.38%.

Keli Westgate of the BC Greens is sitting in third with 17.22%, and Kyle Delfing in fourth with 15.07%.

UPDATE: 9:32 p.m.

With 76 of the 121 ballot boxes reported in Vernon-Monashee, BC Liberal Eric Foster remains in the lead in a tight race.

Foster has 34.01% of the vote, with BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu close behind at 32.91%.

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate has 17.37%, and Kyle Delfing has received 15.71% of the vote.

UPDATE: 9:24 p.m.

Vernon-Monashee has officially passed the halfway mark the initial count, and BC Liberal Eric Foster maintains his lead at 34.17% of the vote.

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is nipping on Foster's heels, as she is right behind him in second place with 32.55%.

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate follows with 17.69%, with BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing rounding out the riding in fourth place with 15.58%.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

As we near the halfway point of the ballot box count, BC Liberal Eric Foster has a tight lead over NDP Harwinder Sandhu.

Foster is on top with 34.66% of the vote, and Sandhu has 32.62%.

Keli Westgate of the BC Greens is still in third with 17.85%, and Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives has 14.87%.

UPDATE: 9:08 p.m.

BC Liberal Eric Foster is back in the lead in Vernon-Monashee with 35.16% of the vote.

NDP Harwinder Sandhu is close behind in second place with 32.13%.

Keli Westgate remains in third with 17.89%, and Kyle Delfing is still in fourth place with 14.81%.

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.

NDP Harwinder Sandhu has retaken the lead in Vernon-Monashee after 25 ballot boxes have been counted.

Sandhu has 33.15% of the vote, with Eric Foster close behind at 31.81%.

Keli Westgate is in third with 19.52%, and Kyle Delfing is sitting in fourth with 15.52%.

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

17 of the 212 ballot boxes have been counted in the Vernon-Monashee riding, with the numbers staying relatively the same.

BC Liberal Eric Foster has a narrow lead over BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu – Foster has 33.29% of the vote, and Sandhu is sitting at 31.03%.

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate is in third with 19.89%, and Kyle Delfing rounds out the riding at 15.79%.

UPDATE: 8:47 p.m.

Eric Foster has reclaimed the lead after 11 ballot boxes have been counted in Vernon-Monashee.

Foster has 34.16% of the vote, followed closely by the NDP's Harwinder Sandhu at 30.34%.

Keli Westgate of the BC Greens is in third place with 19.75%, with Kyle Delfing in fourth with 15.75% of the vote.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

The BC NDP's Harwinder Sandhu is off to an early lead with only nine ballot boxes counted in Vernon-Monashee.

Sandhu currently has 32.56% per cent of the votes, to BC Liberal Eric Foster's 30.12%.

Keli Westgate with the BC Greens has 21.04%.

Kyle Delfing with the BC Conservatives has 16.28%.

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.

Online polling website 338Canada is calling for a super-tight race in Vernon-Monashee.

Its projections see three-time incumbent Eric Foster neck and neck with NDP challenger Harwinder Sandhu, at 39.4% to 39.1%, respectively.

They're followed by the Greens' Keli Westgate at a projected 17.5%, and the BC Conservatives' Kyle Delfing with a projected 4%.

The pollster called the race a "toss up."

ORIGINAL: 8 p.m.

Each of Vernon-Monashee's provincial candidates is taking a different approach on how they're spending election night.

Incumbent Eric Foster is at his campaign manager's house with his BC Liberal team, and will be watching the numbers intently as they come in.

"This is my fourth election night, and I feel exactly the same as I did the first time – nervous," he told Castanet News. "This campaign was so different than any other election, but I think it went very well."

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is spending the night at home with her family and keeping an eye on the results.

She says she's not feeling nervous at all.

"I don't know if it's because this is my third campaign or if it's because the campaign was so positive, but I'm feeling very relaxed," she said Saturday evening. "I'm so grateful for my volunteers and supporters who made the campaign so great."

Keli Westgate, the BC Green candidate, will also be watching the numbers at home.

"All things considered, I'm very happy with our campaign, especially on social media," said Westgate. "As for how the election will turn out, I feel more confident than ever – we've made history in many ways, and I think there's been a shift between parties for voters in this riding."

Meanwhile, BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing won't be watching the numbers at all.

"I won't be tuning in ... Once 8 o'clock hits, we'll go around and take down some of the bigger signs around town," says Delfing.

"The campaign was a success, we got to talk to a lot of people and businesses."

Castanet is covering the election live and will provide updates as polling numbers become available.