DVA seeking $20,000 from the city for park-based activities

Free concerts next summer?

The Downtown Vernon Association is turning to the City of Vernon for financial support for some free public events.

The DVA is requesting $20,000 from the city to cover a number of costs that would be involved in providing free musical entertainment. The money will be used to upgrade the stage in Cenotaph Park, cover entertainment costs, providing daytime seating areas, purchasing professional audiovisual equipment and marketing summer public space activities.

"In years past, the Downtown Vernon Association has received financial support from the City of Vernon for our Civic Sounds concert series that took place at the Civic Plaza every Thursday evening throughout July and August," says Susan Lehman, DVA executive director. "In 2020, due to COVID-19, we were forced to cancel this very popular free public event and as such, we have not submitted an invoice to the City of Vernon for this sponsorship."

Through this proposed park revitalization project, the DVA hopes to bring a sense of community back to the city next summer.

"The DVA reaffirms our commitment to activating our parks with free music and activity for the enjoyment of people who choose to work and visit Downtown Vernon and to supporting local performing artists," says Lehman. "We strongly believe that downtown Vernon public spaces, including our parks in the summer, can be welcoming and entertaining environments within the guidelines."

The proposal will be brought forward to council on Monday, and city staff recommend that council receives the letter and refers to the request in their 2021 budget discussions.

