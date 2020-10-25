Downtown Vernon Association asks city for free parking on Saturdays

File photo

The Downtown Vernon Association is pushing for free parking on Saturdays in 2021.

The DVA is asking the city to allow free metered parking every Saturday next year to help small businesses by attracting more people downtown.

"In years past, the DVA has made similar requests throughout our annual event and promotion calendar ... resulting in an average of seven free parking days and two non-enforcement days per year, which was very much appreciated by the DVA members, customers and guests," says Susan Lehman, DVA executive director.

Due to COVID-19, the DVA's marketing strategy has shifted focus from large public events to "sustained, activity-based promotions and ambient entertainment" that allows for downtown visitors to be "physically distant yet socially connected."

In her request to city council, Lehman says many small businesses would benefit from free parking, as a number are unable to take advantage of the city's sidewalk and patio programs.

The city allowed free downtown parking from April to July to bring more people downtown during the first stages of the pandemic.

City staff recommends council receives the letter and directs administration to refer to it in 2021 budget discussions.