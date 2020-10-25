164209
Vernon  

Downtown Vernon Association asks city for free parking on Saturdays

DVA asks for free parking

- | Story: 314378

The Downtown Vernon Association is pushing for free parking on Saturdays in 2021.

The DVA is asking the city to allow free metered parking every Saturday next year to help small businesses by attracting more people downtown.

"In years past, the DVA has made similar requests throughout our annual event and promotion calendar ... resulting in an average of seven free parking days and two non-enforcement days per year, which was very much appreciated by the DVA members, customers and guests," says Susan Lehman, DVA executive director.

Due to COVID-19, the DVA's marketing strategy has shifted focus from large public events to "sustained, activity-based promotions and ambient entertainment" that allows for downtown visitors to be "physically distant yet socially connected."

In her request to city council, Lehman says many small businesses would benefit from free parking, as a number are unable to take advantage of the city's sidewalk and patio programs.

The city allowed free downtown parking from April to July to bring more people downtown during the first stages of the pandemic.

City staff recommends council receives the letter and directs administration to refer to it in 2021 budget discussions.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163013
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4303137
3571 Goldie Way
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
163820


Send us your News Tips!


160972


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Melody
Melody Vernon SPCA >


164315


Hilary Duff expecting third child

Showbiz
Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three. The Cheaper by the Dozen star and her husband, musician Matthew...
Nostalgia
Galleries
Time for a little nostalgia.  
Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice
Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brothers...
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
162256