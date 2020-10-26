Vernon to consider mass residential renewable energy initiative

Photo: Pexels

HomeZERO Collective Society, a non-profit organization of renewable energy experts, contractors and local citizens, is aiming to work with the City of Vernon to help them reach their emission reduction targets.

HomeZERO will conduct a feasibility study on retrofitting a 500-800 single-family home neighbourhood to netzero emissions. Netzero emissions entail no increase in emissions, cost and energy usage.

Each home would get an energy efficiency upgrade, along with heat electrification and an electric hot water tank. If the results of the study suggest it, the homes may also receive solar panels and an EV charging outlet to incentivize the resident to purchase an electric car.

The group expects to begin work on about 2,600 homes, old and new, within the four-year period of the project.

"A key goal of the feasibility study is to address the cost barrier by exploring if a cost neutral model can be developed to convert a home to netzero emissions, where the cost of the existing utilities is equivalent to the monthly financing costs of the renewable energy upgrade," says HomeZERO's proposal. "The study will explore if such a model will lead to a large-scale adoption of clean renewable energy when combined with a comprehensive community education and engagement program."

The study will cost $125,400, and the group is asking the city to provide $25,000. BC Hydro and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Fund will cover the remaining costs.

The City of Vernon aims to reduce their emissions by 23 per cent by 2025, and by 100 per cent by 2050.