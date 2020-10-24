164209
163990
Vernon  

Vernon has cheapest fuel in BC, other cities in region paying up to 20 cents more a litre

Vernon home of cheap gas

- | Story: 314374

Gas prices in Vernon continue to fall.

Prices have dropped over the past week, to 99.9 cents a litre, then 97.9, and have now dipped down to 95.9 cents a litre for regular fuel.

The charge appears to be led by Super Save, while Mobil, Safeway and Petro Canada have followed suit.

Other stations in Vernon are staying at 97.9 for now.

The city currently has the cheapest price at the pump anywhere in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com.

Armstrong pump prices are 99.9 cents a litre, except for the Co-op station, which is charging 97.8 cents.

Meanwhile, Kelowna drivers are paying 107.9 cents a litre across the board.

A hop across the bridge to West Kelowna has the Dobbin Road Super Save at 105.9.

Lake Country stations are priced the same as Kelowna.

Kamloops stations are mostly charging 111.9, with a handful at 109.9, and Costco, which is perennially the price leader, at 103.9.

Salmon Arm drivers are pumping fuel for 109.9.

In Penticton, drivers are paying 112.9 cents a litre. However, Canco is one cent less, as is the Esso a short drive south in Okanagan Falls.

Osoyoos, meanwhile, is paying the most in the region, with pump prices at 115.9 – a whopping 20 cents more than at the other end of the valley.

By comparison, Lower Mainland stations are hovering around 120.9, while drivers in Fort St. John, often the home of the cheapest fuel because of its proximity to the Alberta oilpatch, are paying 104.9.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4280054
1023 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
162647


Send us your News Tips!


163655


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gage
Gage Vernon SPCA >


160189


Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice

Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brother’s football practice.”
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering from another heart surgery
Showbiz
Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "fantastic" after...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness from the comfort of your bed.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
163836