Vernon has cheapest fuel in BC, other cities in region paying up to 20 cents more a litre

Photo: Jon Manchester

Gas prices in Vernon continue to fall.

Prices have dropped over the past week, to 99.9 cents a litre, then 97.9, and have now dipped down to 95.9 cents a litre for regular fuel.

The charge appears to be led by Super Save, while Mobil, Safeway and Petro Canada have followed suit.

Other stations in Vernon are staying at 97.9 for now.

The city currently has the cheapest price at the pump anywhere in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com.

Armstrong pump prices are 99.9 cents a litre, except for the Co-op station, which is charging 97.8 cents.

Meanwhile, Kelowna drivers are paying 107.9 cents a litre across the board.

A hop across the bridge to West Kelowna has the Dobbin Road Super Save at 105.9.

Lake Country stations are priced the same as Kelowna.

Kamloops stations are mostly charging 111.9, with a handful at 109.9, and Costco, which is perennially the price leader, at 103.9.

Salmon Arm drivers are pumping fuel for 109.9.

In Penticton, drivers are paying 112.9 cents a litre. However, Canco is one cent less, as is the Esso a short drive south in Okanagan Falls.

Osoyoos, meanwhile, is paying the most in the region, with pump prices at 115.9 – a whopping 20 cents more than at the other end of the valley.

By comparison, Lower Mainland stations are hovering around 120.9, while drivers in Fort St. John, often the home of the cheapest fuel because of its proximity to the Alberta oilpatch, are paying 104.9.