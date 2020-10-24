164209
Business Excellence Award winners honoured in Vernon

Vernon's best awarded

The Greater Vernon Chamber has announced its 2020 Business Excellence Award winners.

Awards were handed out in 12 categories during the virtual event Friday night.

“It was an exciting evening as the winner in each category was announced, and this year was truly a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, vision and thinking outside of the box as our businesses and non-profit agencies navigate the challenges created by the pandemic,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“We also want to recognize all of the nominees for their determination, passion and contributions to the community.”

The winners of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards are:

  • Business of the Year: The Med

(Honourable mention: Intermezzo Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery)

  • People’s Choice Award: Turning Points Collaborative Society

(Honourable mention: Sterling Centre Remedy's RX Pharmacy, J.C. Tompson Construction, The Bridge Educational Society)

  • Small Business of the Year: Anna’s Vitamins Plus

(Honourable mention: Home for Dinner, Kalamalka General Store, Ritual Barbershop)

  • New Business of the Year: Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store

(Honourable mention: Bottle None, Boarding House Cafe, Cheese on Wheels)

  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential

(Honourable mention: Mitchel Derksen, Numu Consulting; Elmaz Wilder, Ritual Barbershop; Kayley Letendre,Sugarbees Ice Cream Company)

  • Businessperson of the Year: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

(Honourable mention: Brad Pelletier, Predator Ridge Resort; Richard Finn, Wayside; Joe Pearson, Remax)

  • Employer of the Year: Sproing Creative

(Honourable mention: Community Futures North Okanagan, Valley First, The Home Depot)

  • Customer Service Award: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy

(Honourable mention: Intermezzo Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Vernon Teach and Learn, Olive Us Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room, Okanagan Restoration)

  • Manufacturer of the Year: UnderGround Kombucha

(Honourable mention: Kekuli Bay Cabinetry, Summit Tiny Homes, Planet Bee Honey Farm)

  • Non-Profit Excellence Award: Social Planning Council North Okanagan

(Honourable mention: Venture Training, Greater Vernon Museum & Archives, North Okanagan Valley Gleaners)

  • Community Leader of the Year: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

(Honourable mention: The Fig Bistro, Lake City Casino, Vernon Teach and Learn)

  • Innovator of the Year: The Med

(Honourable mention: Caufields Engraving, Turning Points Collaborative Society, Martens Holdings)

The winners will be invited to a private event to receive their awards in person.

Partial proceeds from online voting for the people's choice award will establish a scholarship for a local business student, while other proceeds will fund chamber initiatives to support local business.

The gala included video messages from Ken Holland, general manager of the Edmonton Oilers; and home design guru Jillian Harris, former Bachelorette and co-host of Love It Or List It Vancouver. There was also a live performance by Andrew Allen.

