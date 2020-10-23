25th Avenue roadworks in Vernon enter final phase

Photo: City of Vernon

The final phase of roadworks along Vernon's 25th Avenue is underway.

Crews have been upgrading sanitary sewer infrastructure along 25th Avenue, between 28th Avenue and the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

The final phase will require a road closure and detour along 25th Avenue, from Highway 97 to 28th Avenue.

Completion is scheduled by the end of the month.

Drivers are urged to slow down through the construction area, or use an alternative route.

All businesses in the construction area will be accessible during construction.