Photo: Google Street View

Expect traffic disruptions next week on 25th Street in Vernon.

Motorists may need to take a small detour as 25th Street will be closed between 41st and 42nd Avenues, starting Wednesday.

The road is expected to reopen Nov. 3.

Crews will be upgrading underground utility works, and will be in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each workday.

The area will only be available to local traffic.