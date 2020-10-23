Fire fuel mitigation work provides firewood for OKIB elders

Photo: Contributed

Fire fuel mitigation work in the hills above Lake Country is providing firewood to Okanagan Indian Band seniors.

Removal of ground debris to minimize fire risk in the watershed serving Lake Country will result in the provision of firewood to Okanagan Indian Band seniors and Beaver Lake area lease lot holders for the winter.

The District of Lake Country received funding from Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia to do the wildfire reduction work near Beaver Lake dam.

The removal started in September and continues through October on just over 11 hectares in the Beaver Lake area to reduce the wildfire risk and protect water infrastructure.

"Our thanks go out to the District of Lake Country, Frontline Operations Group, and RJP Holdings for their generosity and assistance with our seniors’ winter fuel program," said OKIB Chief Byron Louis. "It is both ironic and satisfying that they are repurposing wood from a fire management project to provide heat for people."

"These forest fire risk reduction projects for the Okanagan basin watersheds take careful planning, collaboration, and strategy," says Dave Conly, operations manager with FESBC.

"Once completed, treated areas will reduce fire behaviour and severity as well as provide important fire protection control points near critical water management infrastructure, and in some areas, the treatments will act as fuel breaks to impede the spread of fire."