Turning Points Collaborative Society hiring for up to 20 positions

Have you always wanted to help others less fortunate than yourself?

If so, Vernon's Turning Points Collaborative Society may have the perfect job for you.

The local agency, which provides employment, housing and outreach support along with addictions recovery and shelter services, is holding a job fair.

It's looking to hire 15 to 20 people in positions including residential workers and cooks.

Wages range from $20 to $27 an hour.

Residential workers must have a minimum Grade 12 education, a diploma/certificate in a social service field, one year's recent related experience, and occupational first aid level 1.

Cooks must have a minimum Grade 12 education, three to five years cooking experience in an industrial/commercial kitchen or an equivalent combination of education and experience, Food Safe certification Level 2, and valid driver's licence.

The job fair takes place Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Our Place – 2307 43rd St.

COVID protocols will be in place.

To schedule an appointment, email resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Drop ins will be accepted, however, preference will be given to those who schedule an interview in advance.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.