Predator Ridge adding outdoor skating rink for residents and resort guests

Photo: Contributed

Predator Ridge is adding an outdoor skating rink this winter.

"Starting in December, skating will be added to our long list of winter activities," the resort says.

The custom rink is being built using state-of-the-art portable refrigerated technology and will maintain ice up to temperatures of 10 C, providing a reliable ice surface all winter long.

It is expected open on Dec. 7.

The rink will only be open to Predator residents, their guests and resort guests. There will not be any public skate times.

The addition will make Predator Ridge the only residential community in the Okanagan to offer a refrigerated private skating facility for residents and guests.

"We are already known as the Okanagan's most amenity rich community, and we are happy to add another benefit and reason why living here is so special," the resort said in a press release.