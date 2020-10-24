163427
162256
Vernon  

Predator Ridge adding outdoor skating rink for residents and resort guests

Outdoor skating at Predator

- | Story: 314285

Predator Ridge is adding an outdoor skating rink this winter.

"Starting in December, skating will be added to our long list of winter activities," the resort says.

The custom rink is being built using state-of-the-art portable refrigerated technology and will maintain ice up to temperatures of 10 C, providing a reliable ice surface all winter long.

It is expected open on Dec. 7.

The rink will only be open to Predator residents, their guests and resort guests. There will not be any public skate times. 

The addition will make Predator Ridge the only residential community in the Okanagan to offer a refrigerated private skating facility for residents and guests.   

"We are already known as the Okanagan's most amenity rich community, and we are happy to add another benefit and reason why living here is so special," the resort said in a press release.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163401
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4273570
34 1055 Lawrence Ave
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$180,000
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!


163157


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Melody
Melody Vernon SPCA >


163890


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162356
163259