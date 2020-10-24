Vintage BC film reel shows rural scenes of 1950s

This week's vintage B.C. reel from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault poses a bit of a mystery.

The locations are unknown, but believed to be somewhere in Central or perhaps Northern B.C.

The clip contains visual clues including snow-called mountains, river and lake scenes, grain harvesting with 1950s-era equipment, and land clearing with a bulldozer.

A unique piece of harvesting equipment called the Super Sucker is shown at work in a farm field.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].