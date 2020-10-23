163427
Fire that destroyed derelict Vernon home being investigated by RCMP

Fire deemed suspicious

Wednesday's fire at a derelict home on 39th Avenue in Vernon has been deemed suspicious.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier says the investigation has now been handed over to Vernon RCMP.

The cause of fire remains unknown.

However, it has been deemed suspicious by fire investigators as it "appears to be human-caused as opposed to electrical or other sources," Poirier said Friday.

She had no information on what specifically led investigators to that conclusion.

The blaze in the long-vacant home sent thick smoke over the city and blocked 39th Avenue and reduced traffic on Highway 97 for most of the day.

An excavator was eventually brought in to demolish the building so firefighters could reach the last remaining hot spots.

The home was built in 1901 and had fallen into disrepair in recent years before being boarded up.

It was once on the city's heritage register.

