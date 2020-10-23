163146
Vernon  

City of Vernon urges drivers to slow down, says crews responding to first snow

The City of Vernon is advising motorists to take is slowly today.

The first bout of the winter season has arrived in the North Okanagan, with Environment Canada forecasting snow through the rest of Friday and overnight. 

The city urges motorists to slow down, give yourself more time to reach your destination, and have patience as you navigate wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season, and trucks are out across the city today,” says city roads manager Ian Adkins. “Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the city’s snow and ice control policy.”

  • Priority 1 Roads - arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas
  • Priority 2 Roads - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs
  • Priority 3 Roads - lanes and cul-de-sacs

Depending on the scope and length of the snow event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all portions of the city, once the snow has stopped falling. If the snow continues to fall, crews may be required to return to Priority 1 routes to keep the city moving.

Citizens are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant. 

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, don't pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas.

