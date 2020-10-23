City of Vernon urges caution on roads, says crews responding to first snow

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Drivers aren't getting the message.

"There have been reports of vehicle incidents today, as drivers get used to winter conditions again. Our fire rescue crews have noticed that while they’ve been on scene, many people are still driving quite fast and failing to slow down," says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"This is dangerous for our emergency personnel and the public."

The city reminds everyone to slow down and adjust their driving habits to meet road conditions.

"This is particularly important if they are passing motor vehicle incidents," says Poirier.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

The City of Vernon is advising motorists to take is slowly today.

The first bout of the winter season has arrived in the North Okanagan, with Environment Canada forecasting snow through the rest of Friday and overnight.

The city urges motorists to slow down, give yourself more time to reach your destination, and have patience as you navigate wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season, and trucks are out across the city today,” says city roads manager Ian Adkins. “Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the city’s snow and ice control policy.”

Priority 1 Roads - arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

Priority 2 Roads - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 Roads - lanes and cul-de-sacs

Depending on the scope and length of the snow event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all portions of the city, once the snow has stopped falling. If the snow continues to fall, crews may be required to return to Priority 1 routes to keep the city moving.

Citizens are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, don't pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas.