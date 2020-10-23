Snow begins falling at low elevations in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Jon Manchester

Snow has arrived in the valley bottoms of the Thompson-Okanagan.

The white stuff started falling about 7 a.m.

Webcams across the region show snow is falling, and as of 8 a.m. it was starting to stick on the ground.

Slick conditions are reported on roads across the region.

Environment Canada is calling for accumulations of five to 10 centimetres today, with a high of 2 C.

The snow should end near midnight, with lows to -4 C and flurries in northern areas of the region and at higher elevations.

Meanwhile, it is snowing on higher elevation highways to the coast, with multiple vehicles reported spun out on the Coquihalla at Larson Hill.

The arrival of winter conditions at lower elevations follows a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Thursday.

The advisory applies to all mountain highways in the Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3, and Trans-Canada.

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a drying trend beginning on Saturday.