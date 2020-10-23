163427
164112
Vernon  

Snow begins falling at low elevations in Thompson-Okanagan

Snow in valley bottom

- | Story: 314239

Snow has arrived in the valley bottoms of the Thompson-Okanagan.

The white stuff started falling about 7 a.m.

Webcams across the region show snow is falling, and as of 8 a.m. it was starting to stick on the ground.

Slick conditions are reported on roads across the region.

Environment Canada is calling for accumulations of five to 10 centimetres today, with a high of 2 C.

The snow should end near midnight, with lows to -4 C and flurries in northern areas of the region and at higher elevations.

Meanwhile, it is snowing on higher elevation highways to the coast, with multiple vehicles reported spun out on the Coquihalla at Larson Hill.

The arrival of winter conditions at lower elevations follows a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Thursday.

The advisory applies to all mountain highways in the Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3, and Trans-Canada.

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a drying trend beginning on Saturday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4301625
201-9563 Jensen Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!


161329


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Melody
Melody Vernon SPCA >


160189


Grandpa surprises family by doing pull-ups

Must Watch
Looking good, grandpa!
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Nicolas Cage quit gambling after $20,000 winning streak
Showbiz
Generous Nicolas Cage quit gambling after winning $20,000 and...
Good News
Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163259