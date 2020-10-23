Significant snowfall hits across B.C.'s Interior Friday morning

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The snow continues to fall hard across the Interior Friday morning, breaking accumulation records for October.

In Penticton, recorded snowfall accumulation has hit 11 centimetres, surpassing the previous single October day record of just over 10 cm. And Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says Kelowna's accumulation is close behind.

"If we can get over 12.7 cm it would be the snowiest day for any day in October [in Kelowna]," Lundquist said adding the city has seen about 10 cm so far.

The wet, heavy snow has been weighing down trees across the region that haven't had a chance to shake off their leaves yet. Some have toppled over, causing power outages.

Snowfall has wreaked havoc on high-elevation highways Friday morning as well, closing the Coquihalla earlier. Currently, Highway 3 near Osoyoos and Highway 33 outside of Kelowna are closed due to the snow.

Lundquist says significant snow this early in the season is unusual, but not unheard of. It's expected to continue through to Friday evening.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

Snow has arrived in the valley bottoms of the Thompson-Okanagan.

The white stuff started falling about 7 a.m.

Webcams across the region show snow is falling, and as of 8 a.m. it was starting to stick on the ground.

Slick conditions are reported on roads across the region.

Environment Canada is calling for accumulations of five to 10 centimetres today, with a high of 2 C.

The snow should end near midnight, with lows to -4 C and flurries in northern areas of the region and at higher elevations.

Meanwhile, it is snowing on higher elevation highways to the coast, with multiple vehicles reported spun out on the Coquihalla at Larson Hill.

The arrival of winter conditions at lower elevations follows a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Thursday.

The advisory applies to all mountain highways in the Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3, and Trans-Canada.

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a drying trend beginning on Saturday.