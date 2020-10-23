164209
Vernon  

Okanagan Spring celebrates 35 years of brewing in Vernon

Raise your glass to 35 years

Raise your glass to Okanagan Spring, who celebrated turning 35 this week.

Monday, Oct. 19 marks 35 years the brewery has been in the business. Stefan Tobler, the current brewmaster, was there when the first batch was made back in 1985.

"A lot has changed since then," he says. "We were a little craft brewery, and now we've grown into one of the biggest in BC."

While the first 34 years were no easy journey, the 35th was certainly the strangest out of them all. 2020 seemed uncertain when the pandemic began, but Okanagan Spring has adapted and is as busy as ever.

"This year definitely was crazy because of COVID, we lost quite a bit of our draught business from the pubs and restaurants," says Tobler. "But we made up for it in the can business, people are drinking at home now."

Okanagan Spring has just released a seasonal beer called Winterland Orange Cranberry Ale, which is available at liquor stores for the holiday season.

