BX-Swan Lake Fire Department cancels Halloween fireworks display

Fireworks show called off

A popular tradition in Vernon's BX suburb won't happen this Halloween.

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department has cancelled its annual Halloween fireworks display and is instead donating the money it would have spent to BX Community Park.

"Halloween is known for trick-or-treating, eating lots of candy, and if you live in the BX-Swan Lake area, it’s also known (for) the hugely popular community fireworks event hosted by BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue," the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a press release, Thursday.

The event attracts hundreds of spectators each year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has unfortunately been cancelled.

“This is the first time in 38 years that we have had to cancel the Halloween fireworks event,” says Fire Chief Bill Wacey. “While we are saddened to have to cancel, the health and safety of the community is paramount, and we look forward to future fireworks events.”

Throughout the year, department members donate a portion of their pay cheques to fund the fireworks.

So, instead of holding the Halloween event, they are donating $2,500 to pay for a new picnic table and bench at BX Community Park, which is located directly behind the fire hall.

