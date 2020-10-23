Vernon-Monashee candidates asked: Do you perceive integrity/ethics as a problem in politics today?

Photo: Jon Manchester

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: Do you perceive integrity/ethics as a problem in politics today?

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

Is it a problem, here and there, yes, but for whom and why?

The person who did not vote for the winning result may see less integrity than the person who voted for the party which formed the government.

As many of you have witnessed, lobbying invaded politics heavily in Canada over the last few decades, which is one reason why so many citizens are losing faith in their politicians and the political system as it is today. A few politicians choose to ignore their citizens over the lobbyist, yet we have many people seeking to serve their community. The unfortunate aspect of life is that money can control all outcomes.

Integrity starts at the ballot box. I believe it would be beneficial to vote for a change in B.C. to reinstall integrity into British Columbia politics. The past governments of B.C. may lack the integrity the voter desires as they have been complacent in their efforts to govern. New faces in the legislature will surely encourage the government of the day to change the way they do business.

Integrity is the key to success. There are many good politicians; the unfortunate reality is bad news travels fast.

So, in the end, I believe there is integrity in politics. I can see where perception lay for some that there may be no integrity left. Those I say vote for something new, stop the merry-go-round of placing the same two parties in power, the change will incentivize the sitting government to act with more integrity than before.

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

People in general have a profound mistrust of politicians. Jokes abound making fun of their lack of ethics and integrity and, certainly, there are always examples of dishonest politicians. But then, we can find examples of dishonest people in almost any profession. I don’t believe politics to be any better or worse in that regard.

Because politicians are in the public eye, more so than other professions, we hear about the bad apples. We expect more from them, much like police officers, doctors, military officials. We hold them to a higher degree of speculation and judgment. In particular, because people elect politicians to represent them and their interests, there is a deeper personal connection to the work and behaviour of people in politics.

I carry the trust and responsibility that my constituents have in me with great reverence.

Political work is work that excites me, and it is work that I’ve done most of my adult life in some way or another. First as a councillor for the Village of Lumby, then as the mayor of Lumby, and finally, for the Province of British Columbia.

Do I perceive integrity/ethics as a problem in politics today?

I tend to want to see the good in the world. To look for the helpers who are making positive change. Any problem that may exist is a problem that exists in general. I encourage decent, smart, skilled men and women to run for politics so that the balance can always be in favour of ‘the good’.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

Yes, absolutely! While there are politicians of integrity in every party, when corruption is exposed, all of us are tarred with the same brush. A trustworthy, hard-working politician can be mistrusted, simply because they were elected. In politics, public perception is everything.

Transparent, open administration is key to keeping governments accountable and clean. In fact, freedom of information laws would not even exist in B.C. had it not been for previous New Democrat governments.

Unfortunately, things changed when our last BC Liberal government made gaining access to government files more difficult. And, lately, documents were flatly refused. We are still waiting for cabinet minutes pertaining to whistle blowers who alerted top Liberal government ministers to money laundering in B.C.'s casinos and its connection to real-estate speculation and the opioid crisis.

Sadly, still some MLAs seem confused when it comes to serving their constituents equally. Our local MLA publicly opposed $10/day childcare and stated that the Quebec childcare model is a failure. The next day, Andrew Wilkinson announced plans to implement $10/day childcare, praising the success of the Quebec model. This leaves many voters confused about who they should believe – the local BC Liberal candidate or their leader? Trust is shaken once again.

John Horgan kept his word on more than 79% of his campaign promises when the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a shift in focus. People trust he will listen to science, keep us informed, and fight to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Minority government keeps politicians more honest.

Government is stronger when we share the table.

I do believe integrity and ethics are a problem, which is partially why I am running.

BC Greens are ready to make bold changes and speak truth to guide us through these rapidly changing times.

Instead of making promises, we will lead by setting goals and seeking creative solutions to the issues we face today.

We support good policy, regardless of who comes up with it, and our purpose is to increase the well-being of all British Columbians, not just those at the very top of the income scale.

