Vernon  

Improvements at Vernon's Sandy Beach continue with addition of walking path

Walkway spruces up beach

People are already enjoying a new walking path installed at Sandy Beach on Okanagan Lake.

"It's great to see that people are already out there enjoying the new walking paths we just installed at Sandy Beach!" the Regional District of North Okanagan posted on its Facebook page.

The RDNO and Okanagan Indian Band entered an agreement in July that has seen the regional district take over maintenance of the beach, which in past had been the scene of illegal campfires, littering and dog waste.

The beach, which extends from Vernon Creek to Kin Beach, is on Okanagan Indian Band land. Neighbouring Kin Beach is under the jurisdiction of the City of Vernon.

In recent months, the beach has been thoroughly cleaned, garbage cans added, and bylaw signs added.

The latest work adds a gravel walkway above the beach supported by a rock wall that runs parallel to Lakeshore Road and is separated from traffic by concrete barriers.

Interpretive signage will be guided by knowledge from the OKIB and installed to provide beach-goers with information about the history of the land.

“Sandy Beach is an important part of a long history of Syilx culture and practice,” OKIB Chief Byron Louis said in July. “Our occupancy and use, such as an important fishery and as a gathering point for our people and visitors, is a matter of public and oral record. Trade and commerce were conducted here, as were celebrations. We are happy to see an agreement that will ensure the beach is maintained to a high standard.”

 

