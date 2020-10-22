164209
Vernon  

Harwinder Sandhu has several campaign signs destroyed

Campaign vandals strike

A Vernon-Monashee candidate in this weekend's provincial election has had more acts of vandalism on her campaign signs.

Just days before the election, BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu has had several signs apparently cut down with a chainsaw.

Her husband, Baljit Sandhu, posted images of the destruction on his Facebook Thursday morning.

From the photos, it appears at least half a dozen signs were damaged.

"Such a coward act to go around at night with chainsaw to chop off signs," he wrote on the post. 

"I cannot imagine the amount of hatred and anger these people hold. I wish them well and (am) hoping they will get the help they badly need."

This follows an incident last week in which one of Sandhu's campaign signs was vandalized with vulgar and racist graffiti.

A large sign on 27th Avenue was vandalized with a swastika and the 'C word' scrawled beside her image. Her face was also obscured with scribbling.

"We've been fixing a lot of signs," Sandhu said at the time. "We can clearly see that they have been knocked down, several along Highway 6, while other candidates' signs were still standing.

"We let it go, and just put them back up," she continued.

"To be honest, this not the first time ... I've seen some terrible targeting about my ethnicity, people openly asking if I was born in Canada. I always try to respond calmly, I have a thick skin. I have faced racism half my life."

Her husband called the continued attacks "disturbing and concerning."

And a user going by the handle Reee Flex posted on a campaign interview video, saying: "I refuse to vote for someone that wasn't born in my country. I refuse to vote for someone who has another culture than mine as I wish to keep my country my homeland."

