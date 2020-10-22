164607
Last ride of the season adds Halloween fun for Vernon moto fans

Last ride really 'roars'

How do you combine Halloween and the end of motorcycle season?

You go for a ride dressed up, of course, before parking the bike for winter.

Vernon riders Keith Sheffield and Jeff Goodrich donned costumes for their last ride of the year on Wednesday.

Sheffield was a hammerhead shark, and Goodrich a dragon, as they rode "all over town," garnering stares, thumbs up and smiles.

"When it’s the last moto ride of the season and it’s cold as hell out, you obviously dress up as a dragon and a shark to stay warm," Sheffield posted on Facebook.

He says the duo rode past several elementary schools, "and the kids just loved it ... I've never seen so many smiles and so many cameras. It was wicked."

The riders' stunt has gained some local notoriety, with numerous social media posts mentioning them.

"Made my day," said one commenter.

"I had to park my bike today, too. Never thought of dressing up though. That's awesome!" said Cal Grutchfield.

"Life’s short, live every day like it’s your last and smile and laugh like crazy while your doing it," said Sheffield.

