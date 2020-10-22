Vernon Aquatic Centre adds new filtration, steps up safety protocols after lengthy closure

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon says steps have been taken to ensure the reopening of the pool at the Vernon Recreation Centre exceeds COVID safety standards.

The aquatic centre reopened on Sunday after a lengthy closure due to the pandemic.

During the closure, a number of major maintenance projects were completed, including the installation of a new water filtration system.

"The city has an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our citizens, visitors and staff. To maintain a safe environment for everyone, specific steps have been taken to implement COVID-related safety protocols prior to reopening our facilities, which go above and beyond our previously approved safety plan. The aquatic centre reopening plan is compliant with public health orders, the Lifesaving Society of BC, WorkSafeBC regulations, British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association recommendations, viaSport guidelines, and the provincial Health Ministry," the city said in a press release Thursday.

However, on Saturday, prior to a staff training session, it was noted that perlite was in the water. It was determined the perlite was released into the pool as a result of one bolt not being properly installed in the new system. It has since been repaired.

Perlite is a stable, non-toxic media used in pool filtration systems. In the water, it has a gritty texture, so if someone were to come into contact with it, it would feel like sand. The perlite is being removed from the pool through a combination of vacuuming and being taken in through the pool’s filters.

In response to the pandemic and the safe reopening of the pool, Recreation Services staff have also drafted an addendum to the Pool Safety Plan to provide protocols to keep themselves and the public safe.

“The draft plan was developed using much of what was learned at the outdoor pools this summer, with adaptations needed to fit the indoor pool environment,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

A Risk Mitigation Plan has also been developed.

Prior to reopening to the public, the air temperature in the pool area was intentionally increased to support the raising of the water temperature in the pools. The air temperature was returned to its normal levels on Monday.

“Since reopening to the public, Recreation Services has received no complaints or concerns regarding the quality of the water, and community members have said they’re thrilled to be back,” said Ross. “Recreation Services is pleased to be back in the aquatics business after the lengthy closure; we welcome our clients back to the pools and are pleased to have made numerous upgrades during the closure.”

Public swim times must be booked in advance at www.gvrec.ca or 250-545-6035 ext. 0.