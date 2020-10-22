Firefighters use ladder truck to rescue pup stuck on cliff in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country

A stranded pup was rescued from a cliff along Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country Wednesday evening.

The District of Lake Country posted on its Facebook page that the eight-month-old dog was out with its owner for a trail ride when it climbed the bluff and got stuck high above the road.

"We love happy endings to local stories! In case you were wondering why a section of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly early Wednesday evening," the district posted.

The small dog apparently got spooked, and firefighters were called out to rescue it with a ladder truck while RCMP controlled traffic below.

"The result of everyone’s efforts was a successful reuniting of the pup with his family," the district wrote.