Highway 97A open after crash that knocked out power to area

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.

DriveBC reports the Highway 97A have now reopened to traffic.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.

BC Hyrdo says it has managed to reduce the total number of customers impacted by the power outage to 335.

Electricity has now been restored to all of Enderby and half of Grindrod.

ORIGINAL 6:40 p.m.

A serious crash and downed power lines has closed Highway 97A south of Grindrod.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed between Fenton Rd. and Grindrod Westside Rd. 

It is expected that the highway will be closed for at least two hours. 

The crash has knocked out power to large parts of both Grindrod and Enderby. BC Hydro reports 2,100 customers have been in the dark since 5:18 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have just arrived on scene, but it is not known when power will be restored.

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]

