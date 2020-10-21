Vernon RCMP warn sex workers about potential run-ins with Curtis Sagmoen

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are issuing a public warning to workers involved in the sex trade in relation to serial offender Curtis Sagmoen.

Police are warning any person who works in the sex trade to not respond to any requests for their services and to not engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area.

Sagmoen, who lives on Salmon River Road, is bound by a court order that specifies he is prohibited from having contact with any sex trade worker, escort or person offering paid dating or companion services.

"In the interest of safety, we are releasing a photo of Sagmoen," said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon RCMP.

"We are requesting anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately. The RCMP has released this publicly known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition, so that they can take steps to protect themselves."

Police were seen at the Sagmoen property on Monday after a member of the public alerted police to "suspicious activity" in the area.

Sagmoen was convicted of assaulting a sex worker back in February, but walked free in June due to time served.