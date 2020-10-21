164209
GoFundMe starts for family who lost their sawmill to a fire

After losing their sawmill to a fire last week, a member of the Willems family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild.

Leslie Robinson, the girlfriend of the mill owner's son, started the initiative shortly after the Willems Forest Products mill was levelled by a fire Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, the building was a total loss," Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton said of the blaze. "One of the back walls was still partially standing since it's about two-thirds concrete and built into the hill."

The owner, Lorne Willems, says it was caused by an electrical malfunction. Since mill insurance is very high, Willems elected not insure the building, and now has to pay out-of-pocket for the repairs.

"The family-owned business was started by the grandfather of the current owner, Lorne Willems," says Robinson. "All that was left was a few stacks of lumber."

Willems hopes to get the mill up and operating again in about six weeks.

