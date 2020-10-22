163427
Vernon  

Timberstar hosts tractor auction to raise money for O'Keefe Ranch

Win a tractor, help ranch

One local business is stepping up to help Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

Timberstar Tractor will be facilitating the auction of four authentic vintage tractors that will be open to the public.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the ranch.

"We love this important piece of Vernon’s history and would love to do what we can to help," says marketing coordinator Deborah Cohen. "2020 has been a difficult year for many businesses, including the ranch."

The tractors were donated by Burbridge Farm Ltd., a company based out of Lethbridge, Alta.

There are four tractors that are up for bidding, which are all part of the Minneapolis Moline collection. Each tractor has undergone thorough inspections and has been outfitted with new tires.

"These tractors were very popular on farms across Canada during the early pioneering times," says Cohen. "Currently, they can be used for fieldwork, prepping land, or as an addition to an antique tractor collection."

Tractors will be sold to the highest bidders when the auction period is over at the end of November. You can place a bid online, or you can place it in person at the Timberstar showroom.

