4 kilos of drugs hidden in SUV that was used in Vernon hit and run

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP say a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seized following a hit and run in March contained a hidden compartment that contained more than four kilos of illegal drugs.

Police seized the SUV as part of an investigation following the March 24 hit and run of a man on a bicycle in a parking lot off 43rd Street.

"Numerous investigative avenues were pursued, however, police were not able to identify the driver, or occupants responsible for the hit and run and subsequent assault," the RCMP said Wednesday.



However, the vehicle was seized and police sought its forfeiture under the Civil Forfeiture Act.

"Prior to the vehicle going to public auction, a detailed search of the SUV was completed, which revealed an aftermarket compartment which contained four kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of cocaine."



Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon Targeted Policing Unit says: "This seizure is significant, and we are continuing to investigate with plans to propose drug charges."



Under the Armoured Vehicle and After Market Compartment Act, having such a compartment in a vehicle is prohibited. The hidden compartment has been removed.