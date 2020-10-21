Coldstream Meadows to close down 1950s-era seniors lodge

Photo: Facebook

The owners of Coldstream Meadows Retirement Community say they have "made the difficult decision" to close part of the seniors development.

The Lodge is the oldest building at Coldstream Meadows, with the original building dating back to the 1950s, spokesperson Jack Borden said in email announcement on Wednesday.

Borden co-owns the business with his wife, Elaine.

"Even though Coldstream Meadows and The Lodge have been kept safe from COVID, due to the extraordinary dedication and commitment of our staff, The Lodge has no future as a home for seniors. The cost of updating The Lodge to today’s safety standards would be prohibitive," he said.

The Lodge will close at the end of February 2021, affecting 25 residents.

In the meantime, Borden says management and staff will be "working with residents and their families to ensure that every resident is provided with the best possible option for relocation."

Other neighbourhoods within the Coldstream Meadows development, – The Cottages, The Views, The Terraces, and The Bungalows – "continue to flourish and provide a safe and secure choice for residents," says Borden.

"Relocation of Lodge residents to one of our other communities is an option that will be presented to residents."

In 2019, the facility was the subject of a court-ordered sale and was listed for $3.15 million in a dispute between two lenders, which Borden says has since been resolved.

The 57-unit lodge is located within a 23-acre mixed independent-living development including condos, row houses and bungalows.

Borden tells Castanet it would take "millions" to upgrade The Lodge to modern standards, adding that requirements for seniors housing have grown even stricter since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building will be demolished, and while Borden says there will undoubtedly be future development on the site, he's "not in a position to announce any new development at this time."