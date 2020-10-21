164501
Vernon  

Interior Health orders Davison Orchard pumpkin patch closed to public

Pumpkin patch shut down

- | Story: 314039

A popular Vernon fall tradition has been shut down by Interior Health.

Davison Orchards says its pumpkin patch is now closed for the remainder of the season.

Pick-your-own-pumpkin tractor rides returned on Oct. 1, with COVID-19 safety measures in place, but management at the popular Bella Vista Road destination say Interior Health notified them that it classifies the U-pick fields as an event.

"Therefore, we are unable to open our fields. Thank you for understanding," Davison Orchard posted on its Facebook page, Wednesday.

"We still have thousands of pumpkins available for sale in the market area," said management.

The post has garnered hundreds of comments and shares, with most expressing frustration with the IH decision.

"Pack hundreds of people into Costco (large corporate business) = no problem! Outdoor pumpkin patch (small, local business) = too risky. What BS," wrote one Facebook user going by the monicker Cindy Lou-Who.

"Hats off to you guys for handling the situation as best as possible with Interior Health. It's been a rough year filled with changes. We will still come out and support the business and we will still get our pumpkins, we will just miss walking the fields looking for the perfect one," wrote Tegre Bolduc.

"Not sure how standing in line is more secure than being in the field, but it is what it is. See you Saturday!"

Tanya Elizabeth added: "This is unbelievable. When does it stop? I’m so sorry this happened to you and your wonderful business. This isn’t an event. It’s an outdoor family destination."

 

