Controlled slash burns continue in the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

If you see a large amount of smoke in the hills above Coldstream, there's no need to worry.

Controlled slash burns are happening on the King Edward ridge, causing significant amounts of smoke. Residents in the area were on high alert Wednesday morning, spotting the smoke and raising concerns on social media.

There are dozens and dozens of registered open burns that are ongoing in the North Okanagan, so if you spot smoke, it may just be a sanctioned slash burn.

All registered open burns are recorded on the BC Wildfire Service website, and can be accessed through their wildfire dashboard.

When you click on the main wildfire dashboard, select the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner of the blue menu bar.

Public burns are listed under the OFTS Registered Burns and Prescribed Fire Map option.