Vernon talent Andrew Allen will perform at Emily Dahl Foundation showcase

Photo: Camillia Courts Photography

Local businessman Sherman Dahl was taken with Andrew Allen's latest performance.

Allen took the stage at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre earlier this month in a cabaret-style event. Dahl was in attendance, and sought out Allen to perform for his foundation.

"Andrew is such a great fit with the Emily Dahl Foundation," he says. "The Dahl family was very impressed with his songs and clear message about love, compassion and kindness towards others."

Allen will be performing at a charity event for the Dahl Foundation on Nov. 3 at the Powerhouse Theatre. The event is a joint venture with keynote speaker Eric Termuende, who will be speaking about the meaning of modern happiness.

Along with Allen and Termuende, special guest Eric Windeler will make an appearance to also speak on the modern happiness topic.

Windeler is the founder of jack.org, a national youth mental health charity that focuses on empowering youth to break the stigma around mental health.

The event will be held virtually, and you can register to attend on Eventbrite.