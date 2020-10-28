162805
Vernon  

Vernon talent Andrew Allen will perform at Emily Dahl Foundation showcase

Allen performs for charity

- | Story: 314004

Local businessman Sherman Dahl was taken with Andrew Allen's latest performance.

Allen took the stage at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre earlier this month in a cabaret-style event. Dahl was in attendance, and sought out Allen to perform for his foundation.

"Andrew is such a great fit with the Emily Dahl Foundation," he says. "The Dahl family was very impressed with his songs and clear message about love, compassion and kindness towards others."

Allen will be performing at a charity event for the Dahl Foundation on Nov. 3 at the Powerhouse Theatre. The event is a joint venture with keynote speaker Eric Termuende, who will be speaking about the meaning of modern happiness.

Along with Allen and Termuende, special guest Eric Windeler will make an appearance to also speak on the modern happiness topic.

Windeler is the founder of jack.org, a national youth mental health charity that focuses on empowering youth to break the stigma around mental health.

The event will be held virtually, and you can register to attend on Eventbrite.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163134
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4255463
1225 Ponds Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$869,000
more details
164195


Send us your News Tips!


164258


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


162291


Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube

Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love You cover has become the first 1990s track from a solo artist to...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162734
163836