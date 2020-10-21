Long-vacant home gutted by fire on Vernon's 39th Avenue now demolished

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

The derelict home that burned Wednesday morning on Highway 97 in Vernon was demolished by the afternoon.

An excavator remains at the site, and all that's left of the house is a pile of debris.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

DriveBC report the scene is now cleared at this morning's structure fire along Highway 97 in Vernon, at the 39th Avenue intersection.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters have contained a fire that gutted a boarded up vacant house this morning on Highway 97 in Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the scene at 32nd Street and 39th Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building was fully involved and the fire had got into the roof.

“Due to the nature of the fire, we have not been able to gain complete access to the interior of the building,” says deputy chief Dwight Seymour. “To help us gain additional access, check for hot spots, and aid in the fire investigation, we have had a trackhoe brought in to remove portions of the building.”

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene and managed to contain the fire before it spread to neighbouring structures.

Once the fire was under control, several of the firefighters were released from the scene. A ladder truck and seven crew members are still on site.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Traffic is flowing well again at the scene of a structure fire this morning on Highway 97 in Vernon.

Both southbound lanes of the highway are open again, and one full lane of northbound traffic is now open, with just a small portion blocked off in front of the scene, says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

A derelict home at the corner of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue caught fire early this morning.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Heavy equipment is being brought in to gain access to parts of a burning derelict home on Vernon's 39th Avenue.

The fire is under control, but it still burning, says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"Firefighters have not been able to gain full access to the interior of the structure yet, so heavy equipment will be brought in to pull portions of the building apart to provide better access."

Traffic continues to flow along Highway 97, but remains single lane in both directions between 39th and 41st avenues.

The original call to fire dispatch came in about 7:30 a.m., Poirier says.

Multiple apparatus and about 15 firefighters are currently on scene, as well as RCMP, paramedics and BC Hydro crews.

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Firefighters have a fire in a derelict house on 39th Avenue in Vernon under control.

Crews are apparently waiting for the arrival of a back hoe to demolish the heavily damaged structure.

The house, which was built in 1901, has been vacant for years after falling into disrepair.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

The City of Vernon is asking the public to stay away from the scene of a structure fire at a derelict home on 39th Avenue.

Traffic is moving slowly on Highway 97 (32nd Street, between 39th and 41st Avenues) as multiple fire units are on scene.

Traffic has now been reduced to single lane in both directions, as firefighters respond to the blaze.

The fire broke out in the two-storey heritage building on the corner of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue early Wednesday.

RCMP and paramedics are also at the fire scene.

"For the safety of the public and emergency personnel, please avoid the area and take an alternative north-south route through Vernon, if possible," the city advises.

Photo: Jon Manchester

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

A long-vacant home was gutted by fire Wednesday morning in Vernon.

Fire crews have 39th Avenue closed at the intersection of 32nd Street on Highway 97, across from the 7-Eleven.

Traffic is reduced to a single northbound lane on the highway.

The heritage home, which has been boarded up for years after falling into a derelict state, caught fire about 7:45 a.m., according to neighbours.

Thick smoke is pouring out of the building, and firefighters were fighting the blaze from a ladder truck as well as from the ground.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, or if anyone was inside the building.