Long-vacant home gutted by fire on Vernon's 39th Avenue

Derelict home burns

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Heavy equipment is being brought in to gain access to parts of a burning derelict home on Vernon's 39th Avenue.

The fire is under control, but it still burning, says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"Firefighters have not been able to gain full access to the interior of the structure yet, so heavy equipment will be brought in to pull portions of the building apart to provide better access."

Traffic continues to flow along Highway 97, but remains single lane in both directions between 39th and 41st avenues.

The original call to fire dispatch came in about 7:30 a.m., Poirier says.

Multiple apparatus and about 15 firefighters are currently on scene, as well as RCMP, paramedics and BC Hydro crews.

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Firefighters have a fire in a derelict house on 39th Avenue in Vernon under control.

Crews are apparently waiting for the arrival of a back hoe to demolish the heavily damaged structure.

The house, which was built in 1901, has been vacant for years after falling into disrepair.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

The City of Vernon is asking the public to stay away from the scene of a structure fire at a derelict home on 39th Avenue.

Traffic is moving slowly on Highway 97 (32nd Street, between 39th and 41st Avenues) as multiple fire units are on scene.

Traffic has now been reduced to single lane in both directions, as firefighters respond to the blaze.

The fire broke out in the two-storey heritage building on the corner of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue early Wednesday. 

RCMP and paramedics are also at the fire scene. 

"For the safety of the public and emergency personnel, please avoid the area and take an alternative north-south route through Vernon, if possible," the city advises.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

A long-vacant home was gutted by fire Wednesday morning in Vernon.

Fire crews have 39th Avenue closed at the intersection of 32nd Street on Highway 97, across from the 7-Eleven.

Traffic is reduced to a single northbound lane on the highway.

The heritage home, which has been boarded up for years after falling into a derelict state, caught fire about 7:45 a.m., according to neighbours.

Thick smoke is pouring out of the building, and firefighters were fighting the blaze from a ladder truck as well as from the ground.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, or if anyone was inside the building.

