Wildfire mitigation work ongoing along Vernon's Eastside Road

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will continue to carry out wildfire mitigation in the wildland urban interface (WUI).

Over the course of the next month, fuel management work will be happening in the Eastside Road area, south of Harbour Heights Road.

"Wildland fuel management is a critical practice in the WUI to help protect people, homes, infrastructure and the environment," says Fire Chief David Lind.

"After many years of human influence and fire suppression activity, the growth and establishment of wildland fuels across North America — not just the North Okanagan — has drastically changed. Across the country, many forests have become overgrown and are in an unhealthy state."

A qualified contractor will come and conduct fuel management work on city-owned land where access to roadways and escape routes could be at risk of being blocked off by wildfire.

"We know wildland fires will occur — they are a natural part of our ecosystem," says Chief Lind.

"However, there are steps we can take to mitigate the impact in our community and increase safety for residents and firefighters. Additionally, the work we’re doing with the fuel management projects is helping to return portions of our WUI to a more natural state."

Motorists should expect traffic control while travelling on Eastside Road between now and the middle of November.

