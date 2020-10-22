163427
164112
Vernon  

Vernon museum to become more inclusive to Indigenous history

Museum takes big step

- | Story: 313944

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be getting restructured into a more inclusive and proportional representation of history in the region.

Starting with their Cultural Safety Program, the museum will be working with Sylix Elders to create new exhibits and showcase artifacts and stories from local Indigenous peoples.

"As cultural partners, we hope to foster a safe and collaborative environment that results in deeper sharing, learning and understanding with the Syilx People in the Okanagan Territory," says GMVA executive director Steve Fleck.

"The program provides training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, and anti-racism for partners in arts, culture, and heritage in the North Okanagan as they share positive information about Syilx People and participate in a process of reconciliation and future collaboration."

In its current state, the Vernon museum would be categorized as a 'colonial' museum. That will soon be subject to change when the new Indigenous exhibits start to open, and museum staff are excited to look ahead at the next chapter of inclusivity.

"We have mostly settler artifacts in our collection, and it's a top priority of our board to adopt and tell more of the local peoples' story," says Fleck. "We don't have that knowledge, but one of the first things we understood is that reconciliation needed to come first and that's why we're taking this initial step."

Fleck is looking forward to the opportunities for education on these oft-neglected issues for people in the community. When the new exhibits open, and if COVID restrictions allow it, he hopes to get school trips coming in to learn – even if that means having some tough conversations.

"I don't think we'll be able to reflect the truth without discussing the difficult issues between settlers and Indigenous peoples," says Fleck. "The museum doesn't want to portray one side or another, but rather to look at what happened objectively."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4289511
2098 Sunview Drive
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


163871


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


160189


Daniel Craig tops countdown of actors who spend the most time shirtless in movies

Showbiz
Daniel Craig is the actor who’s spent the most time topless in his movies, according to a new countdown published online. In...
Expectations vs. Reality
Galleries
When reality isn’t quite as sweet as the expectation.
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
If golf and soccer switched announcers
Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer...
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
163836