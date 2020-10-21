Water a little funkier than expected? Here's what may be behind it

Photo: RDNO

If your tap water has been musty lately, here's a likely explanation.

Residents across Vernon have been commenting on social media lately about cloudy, mouldy smelling water.

"I live on 24th Avenue, and lately my water has been tasting funky, almost like mildew. Anyone else having this problem in the area?" Dakota Borse asked on the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook page.

Several other members also sounded off, with similar reports coming from several neighbourhoods, including Mission Hill, Bella Vista, East Hill and Middleton Mountain.

"I’m also on 24th, and it tastes like dirt. Just the last couple of days," commented Megan Culham.

"Same! Smells like straight up mould ... I'm on 40th Ave.," said Elizabeth Ferro.

The post has garnered dozens of responses.

While several posters speculated on recent rains as a cause, there is a much more likely source.

"It doesn’t appear that a concern has been submitted to the city," spokesperson Christy Poirier told Castanet News. "It is recommended that customers reach out to Greater Vernon Water (which is operated through the RDNO) for a water quality test. Depending on the results, the city’s utilities department may be needed to attend to the system."

Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan issued a notice on Oct. 11 that water main flushing would be conducted in Coldstream and Vernon, commencing last week and into this week.

"When crews are flushing in your area, you may notice a reduction in water pressure, additional sediment, or discolouration of the water," states the district. "During this time, you may choose to boil or not drink the water. Checking your water before doing laundry is strongly advised."

The flushing removes accumulated sand and silt from water mains.