162805
162256
Vernon  

Vehicle behind racist-linked leaflets caught on surveillance camera

Culprit caught on camera

- | Story: 313927

Vernon RCMP say they have identified a suspect vehicle in the continued distribution of leaflets promoting white supremacy around the city.

Const. Chris Terleski says video from a residential security system captured the suspect vehicle, an old model green pickup.

Almost daily reports have been received since Sept. 30 of the notes, containing web addresses to conspiracy theory sites, racist propaganda and white supremacist mouthpieces.

"Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19 ... Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received multiple reports from the public of leaflets discarded on streets in Vernon and the surrounding communities," says Terleski.

About 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17, a camera on the 3900 block of 21st Avenue recorded the pamphlets being thrown from the truck as it drove down the street.

"Chances are, with video surveillance systems becoming more and more common in businesses and residences, this is not the only time whoever is doing this has been caught on camera," says Terleski. 

"If you have a recording system and have video or images of these events, please let us know. We want to see it." 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163907
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4266752
32-3850 senger rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$135,000
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!


162949


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Vernon SPCA >


161329


Oktoberfest

Galleries
Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, but why can’t we still appreciate these beauties and reminisce “the good old...
Emma Roberts blocked her mom on Instagram after spilling pregnancy secret
Showbiz
Emma Roberts was so mad at her mom for confirming reports the...
Wanna trade dog beds?
Must Watch
Someone got the short end of the stick here…
Eddie Van Halen custom guitars up for auction
Music
Two of Eddie Van Halen's most famous guitars are going under...
An angry little girl posing for a photo
Must Watch
Grin and bare it.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162801
162890