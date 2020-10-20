Vehicle behind racist-linked leaflets caught on surveillance camera

Vernon RCMP say they have identified a suspect vehicle in the continued distribution of leaflets promoting white supremacy around the city.

Const. Chris Terleski says video from a residential security system captured the suspect vehicle, an old model green pickup.

Almost daily reports have been received since Sept. 30 of the notes, containing web addresses to conspiracy theory sites, racist propaganda and white supremacist mouthpieces.



"Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19 ... Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received multiple reports from the public of leaflets discarded on streets in Vernon and the surrounding communities," says Terleski.

About 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17, a camera on the 3900 block of 21st Avenue recorded the pamphlets being thrown from the truck as it drove down the street.



"Chances are, with video surveillance systems becoming more and more common in businesses and residences, this is not the only time whoever is doing this has been caught on camera," says Terleski.

"If you have a recording system and have video or images of these events, please let us know. We want to see it."



Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).