Vernon geologist makes gold, silver, zinc discovery southeast of Cherryville

A Vernon geologist has gold fever after a recent discovery in the Monashee Mountains, southeast of Cherryville.

Milosz Mielniczuk says he became hooked on prospecting after graduating from Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan with a degree in geology.

Gold was riding the tail end of a bull market run at the time in 2012, "then went in the dumps."

Mielniczuk says he started his own company, Aurum Vena Mineral Resources, "trying to keep the gold fever alive."

His gold strike is on one of his first prospects, which also contains a historic quartz mine dating back to 1899.

This past year, he started exploring near those claims, in newly clearcut areas.

"Normally, gold finds are in quartz veins," he says, but this one is in what is believed to be a sulphide deposit.

Mielniczuk took samples from several large boulders and had them analyzed, with the results coming back positive for gold, silver and zinc.

His discovery has caught the eye of larger players, and Mielniczuk recently completed his first option agreement with Eagle Plain Resources of Cranbrook.

"Basically, that means it's getting a more serious look now," he says.

"There's only so much a guy with a rock hammer can accomplish ... I don't have excavators and all that stuff. Now, we are going to be doing some airborne geophysics to find the source of the boulders."

While he's no multi-millionaire yet, Mielniczuk says the cash and shares option with a 1% net smelter cut could pay off big time if they hit the motherlode.

"We'll see what it turns into," he said Tuesday. "Quartz vein finds are usually quite narrow; this boulder field could be wide ... it just depends on what the gold gods give you."

Mielniczuk says he's been prospecting for five years, and is excited at the possibilities.

The option deal provides $150,000 for five more years of exploration on the site near Lightning Peak.

His discovery comes as gold is back riding high in the markets at more than $1,900 an ounce.