Fires seen in Enderby area controlled slash burn, says BC Wildfire Service

Photo: Gerald Henton

Flames spotted in the hills above Enderby over past 24 hours caused some buzz on social media from people wondering what is going on.

According to BC Wildfire Service, there is nothing to be alarmed about.

"That burn is not related to BC Wildfire Service, it is a public burn," says fire information officer Gagan Lidhran.

"Someone is just doing a controlled burn in the area."

Information on controlled burns is available to the public on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

When you click on the main wildfire dashboard, select the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner of the blue menu bar.

Public burns are listed under the OFTS Registered Burns and Prescribed Fire Map option.