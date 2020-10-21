Vernon-Monashee candidates answer: Would you cut/increase taxes?

Photo: BC legislature

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: Would you cut/increase taxes?

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

Under the Horgan government, most pay fewer provincial taxes than they did in 2017. Under the BC Liberals, wages stagnated while the cost of living soared. They took money from BC Hydro and ICBC to fund tax breaks for the top 2% – and then cut services and increased rates to pay for it. MSP doubled, ICBC rates went up 36%, Hydro 87%, and housing costs skyrocketed. Tuition fees tripled, student debt increased dramatically, and adults seeking high school graduation and ESL classes were charged tuition.

John Horgan has worked hard to keep costs down. By cancelling Liberal tax cuts at the top, we eliminated MSP, have introduced a Child Opportunity Benefit Oct. 1st, (meaning up to $2,600 a year for a family with two kids). We've reduced childcare fees for 63,000 kids and capped rent increases to inflation. Student loans are now interest free. Hydro is down 1%, the first reduction in decades. Starting next year, we'll reduce ICBC rates by 20%, while the Liberals will privatize it, costing you 30% more.

Liberals would cancel the NDP speculation tax, driving up housing costs and shrinking housing availability. The Greens and Liberals voted down the renters $400 rebate, just when thousands were forced to work less or forced out of work entirely. They supported landlords being able to evict tenants but had no plan to keep people off the streets in this crisis.

People can't afford Andrew Wilkinson. Their actions and ours speak louder than words.

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

We will reduce inequality by taxing higher incomes and high-value property.

We will tax high-carbon polluters and provide a dividend to make it revenue neutral.

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

One cannot merely cut or increase taxes without shifting the burden or eliminating services. We recognize the role of the provincial government is to ensure the delivery of essential services.

The BC Conservatives propose introducing competitive provincial, personal, and corporate tax rates to encourage investment, economic growth, and job creation for British Columbia.

Slash and cut is not a prudent way to prosperity and health. The BC Conservatives would undertake a complete review of taxes, licenses, fees and permits within 18 months of becoming government to determine a prioritized list of removals, reductions, and amendments.

We would ensure that open tendering on all government contracts allows fair competition for businesses and provides better value to taxpayers.

We will eliminate the BC Liberal carbon tax and its associated regulatory structure.

Ensure health-care funding focuses on the patients' best interests and patient care, above all other interests.

A healthy British Columbian is less of a burden on the health-care system.

The BC Conservatives will work with valuable/successful not-for-profit organizations under a policy-based systematic approach and approval. We would move away from the current system of a cash giveaway. There are many areas where non-profits can provide better, more efficient services than the government under proper scrutiny and legislation.

Government is here to pave the way to success for all British Columbians, especially those who need the most help.

Prudent taxation is essential for economic growth and our people's health and well-being, and the infrastructure that supports our communities.

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

Since 2017, the NDP have introduced 19 new or increased taxes for British Columbians.

Enough is enough.

A BC Liberal government would cut taxes and have already committed to immediately eliminate the PST for one year, followed by cutting it to three per cent in year two until the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What difference would this make?

A family of four earning $60,000 per parent will save $1,714 in the first year alone, followed by an additional $979 in the second year. This tax break will help consumers across the entire province, give businesses a boost when they need it most, and attract investors who have been scared away by massive NDP tax increases.

