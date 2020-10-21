164501
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man, warn residents not to approach

Cops search for wanted man

The Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help in finding a wanted man in the North Okanagan.

Roy Albert Andrew, 27, was scheduled to be in Vernon court on Oct. 15, but failed to make an appearance. He is wanted for multiple offences, including assault, uttering threats against a person and property, breach of undertaking, failing to comply with undertaking and mischief.

Andrew is described as a white male with brown hair an blue eyes. He is five feet, eleven inches and weighs 198 pounds.

"Roy Andrew is considered violent," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon RCMP. "Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual."

Vernon RCMP also issued an alert asking for the public's help in locating Andrew last month.

If you have any information about Andrew or his whereabouts, Vernon RCMP urge you to contact them at 250-545-7171. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

