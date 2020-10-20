GoFundMe campaign started for Vernon woman who became mysteriously paralyzed

Photo: Contributed Charmaine Scherk and her fianceé, Jason.

Last month, Charmaine Scherk awoke one morning with heart attack symptoms to later find herself mysteriously paralyzed from the chest down. Now, her friends are turning to the public for support.

A GoFundMe campaign has started to help ease the cost of the Vernon woman's medical costs, which include a main goal of getting her home to continue more extensive therapy. She is currently at Kelowna General Hospital, where she is undergoing strenuous rehab therapy and numerous tests.

"Charmaine continues daily to work against the paralysis by doing rehab two times a day," says friend Jillian Almeida. "Her strength and positivity is truly an inspiration – she is adamant she will walk again soon."

Doctors have determined Scherk suffered a spinal cord stroke, which occurs when there is a disruption in blood supply to the spine. Even though doctors have determined the cause of the paralysis, they are still puzzled as to how it actually happened.

"Doctors have told her she's a mystery. They are still diligently testing and looking into why this happened," says Almeida. "She just underwent a mouth biopsy this past week to see if she may have Sjogren's [syndrome], a rare disease," says Almeida.

When Scherk first suffered the stroke on Sept. 17, she was unable to move her lower extremities at all. Now, she has regained some movement on her right side.

The fundraising effort is in place to cover medical costs and the inevitable remodelling of her home to make it wheelchair-accessible.

"While she gave me some push back on this, some financial support will be essential in her care that she can receive at home," says Almeida. "Anyone who knows Charmaine well, knows she is a beautiful, spiritual soul that gives in any way she can to her community in Vernon."

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has raised about $2,700 of its $65,000 goal.