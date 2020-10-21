162805
Vernon  

Horse Ladies Okanagan fundraiser turns the tables on tradition

Charity turns the tables

Even though COVID-19 restrictions have cancelled their annual fundraiser banquet, the Horsey Ladies Fundraiser will go on.

The organizing committee considered a smaller dinner social rather than their usual banquet at the Spallumcheen Golf Club, but it wasn't feasible.

"Even though the pandemic has forced us to shut down, we cannot stay down," says Nancy Roman, spokesperson for Horse Ladies Okanagan. "Although our November 20th fundraising event will not take place, the committee has come up with another type of fundraiser."

The group has purchased a number of prizes, which will be available to win by anyone who chooses to donate. The committee decided to purchase the prizes themselves, rather than ask local businesses to donate prizes.

"It would not be right, or fair, to reach out and ask suffering businesses for donations," says Roman. "We’ve been fundraising for so many years, raising over $100,000 for local charities, we still want to be a part of that in 2020."

Old Friends Canada Society in Lake Country will be the recipient of all the donations. They are an organization who provides a safe place for unwanted, abandoned, abused and retired horses, donkeys and mules.

The prize draw will be held on Nov. 20 with a video stream of the names being drawn.

For more information and to donate, you can visit the Horse Ladies Okanagan Facebook page.

