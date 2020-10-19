163888
Judges reserve decision on Willy Schneider murder appeal in death of Natsumi Kogawa

Schneider appeal concludes

A former Vernon man's appeal hearing of his conviction in the murder of a Japanese exchange student concluded in Vancouver Monday.

But, a decision is yet to come, having been reserved by the panel of three judges.

No date for that ruling has been set, says Dan McLaughlin, with the BC Prosecution Service.

Willy Schneider's appeal hearing was continued Monday after technical issues halted a live video conference on Friday.

In October 2018, Schneider was convicted by jury of the second-degree murder of Natsumi Kogawa, a 30-year-old Japanese woman who had come to Canada to learn English. She had gone missing in Vancouver in September 2016.

Schneider was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years. He filed his appeal in May 2019. 

If the judges agree with Schneider's assertion that trial judge erred in instruction to the jury and other maters, Schneider will be granted a new trial.

Schneider was arrested in Vernon's Polson Park on Sept. 28, 16 days after Kogawa was reported missing.

Schneider met with his brother in the park earlier that day.

The brother testified during trial that Schneider admitted to the killing. He told him where Kogawa's body could be found, and after the brother told police, her body was found inside a suitcase on the grounds of the Gabriola House mansion in Vancouver.

Schneider also pleaded guilty to interfering with human remains.

 

