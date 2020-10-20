Vernon-Monashee candidates asked: What’s your plan regarding the provincial deficit and debt?

Photo: Contributed

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: What’s your plan regarding the provincial deficit and debt?

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

Three years ago, the NDP government inherited a $2.7-billion surplus from the previous Liberal government. This is where we need to return to.

Responsible fiscal management of tax payer’s money is of paramount importance to me. This isn’t play money; it is hard-earned cash that the people of B.C. and the businesses that operate here have contributed. They trust us to spend it wisely in taking care of the people, our infrastructure, the environment, and providing the necessary services.

It isn’t about raising taxes or coming up with new ones in order to grow the pot, it is about managing our spending.

Our response to the pandemic required extra financial support for B.C. citizens and businesses. But the plan to get us out of a deficit situation is to enable revenue growth. It is about supporting families and growing businesses so that they succeed financially. When you pull in more income, so does the government. It is win, win.

Many people understand a budget to be revenue balanced with expense. Few consider how the provincial debt factors into this equation. B.C. is projected to have a provincial debt of $87.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year. How do we deal with this debt? What is the plan? Return a government to power that is capable of managing towards a surplus, rather than a deficit. Apply surpluses to the debt and whittle away at it until we return it to a responsible level once again.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

We introduced three balanced budgets while improving services for people. With strong job growth, we had the lowest unemployment rate in Canada and the best credit rating.

When COVID hit, it exposed income inequality, the vulnerability of certain groups like women, seniors and visible minorities and the precarious nature of their lives. Folks we often depend on most were paid the least. Many front-line workers, like grocery clerks, care aides, servers, cleaners and meat packers, were the least protected. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix asked us to stay home if sick, but those with marginal incomes had either no paid sick leave or feared they'd be fired if they complied.

The BC Liberals want to give broad tax breaks to the wealthy and big corporations – even the ones making record profits who have exploited this crisis. The rest of us would pay for that with higher fees or cuts to services.

We have an all-encompassing plan to fill gaps and create jobs in health care, seniors care, childcare, education, technology and infrastructure; with skills training and grants to meet those needs. Facing climate change at the same time, CleanBC is the most ambitious plan on the continent. By supporting the businesses and people who need it we'll keep jobs in B.C.

People are the economy. By helping people succeed we can build a recovery for everyone and through focused, fiscally responsible long-term planning, once again deliver a balanced budget.

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

A society’s priorities can be seen in its budget.

In this current situation, all parties agree that we will be in a deficit situation for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

The BC Conservatives believe, except in a provincial emergency, that surpluses should be mandated.

a) pay debts owed, both directly and indirectly by the Government of British Columbia and any Crown corporations, institutes, and other similar entities in which the government has an interest and responsibility; or

b) reduce taxes.

We would undertake a complete review of taxes, licences, fees and permits within 18 months of becoming government to determine a prioritized list of removals, reductions, and amendments. The auditor general will be given adequate funding to audit all government departments, Crown corporations and other organizations owned, controlled or supported by the province to restore public confidence in the financial affairs of British Columbia.

All new spending initiatives should be supported by recommendations of reductions in current programs, weighed against the need for a balanced budget. All existing programs will be evaluated each year during a budget exercise that will include a mandatory test of necessity.

We know every tax dollar collected from British Columbians is received in trust. This trust must be managed and accounted for according to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The people’s scrutiny of all spending decisions should be encouraged and welcomed.

The BC Conservatives will implement an environment of empowerment for public servants from the bottom up. An employee or anyone who exposes unethical or wasteful government behaviour will be protected under legislation.

Balanced budgets are crucial to success either at home, business or in government.

