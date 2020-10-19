Police back at Sagmoen farm, urge sex workers to contact them

Photo: Darren Handschuh Police search of the Sagmoen property in 2017.

Police were spotted yet again at a notorious location on Salmon River Road last week.

RCMP were seen at the rural Curtis Sagmoen property between Armstrong and Salmon Arm, alarming neighbours after several other police incidents on the farm.

Residents tell Castanet they are on high alert after Sagmoen was found guilty late last year of assaulting a sex trade worker, whom he ran over with an ATV.

That was the third instance in which Sagmoen was convicted of violence against a sex worker, yet he served no jail time as he had credit earned in pre-trial custody. The second was a 2017 incident in which he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

Prior to that he was charged with assault causing bodily harm, stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge in 2013, when he allegedly attacked a sex trade worker with a hammer. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Meanwhile, North Okanagan RCMP say they are investigating after a member of the public alerted police to "suspicious activity" in a rural area.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police received a report on Thursday of a suspicious vehicle and persons parked near a residence on the 2000 block of Salmon River Road.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the occupants about 8 a.m.

"Our investigation has determined the people associated to the vehicle were connected to the sex trade, and their services were requested in the area," says Terleski.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who has received a request to attend the area for sexual services is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

In October 2017, police searched the Sagmoen farm and found the remains of Traci Genereaux.

No connection between Genereaux and Sagmoen has been made, and he is not facing any charges relating to her death.

Police have called Genereaux's death suspicious, however.